PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of AGS opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

