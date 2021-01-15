Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04). Approximately 8,199,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 14,313,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £30.14 million and a PE ratio of -10.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.44.

Get Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) alerts:

In other Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) news, insider Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.