Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.83. 161,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 120,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.