Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $545.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

