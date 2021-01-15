Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark lowered Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.16.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$31.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.42. The stock has a market cap of C$431.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$40.40.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -11.6699287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

