PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sells $693,420.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $693,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,062.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSMT opened at $99.30 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

