PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sells $693,420.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $693,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,062.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PSMT opened at $99.30 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.90.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.
