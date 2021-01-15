Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP traded down $23.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $868.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,184. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $951.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 116.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $894.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $839.73. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

