Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 382 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 248.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,392 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

