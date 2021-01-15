Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 175,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Mastercard by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Mastercard stock traded down $19.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.78. The company has a market capitalization of $325.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

