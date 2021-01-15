Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $232.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,367. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.47 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock worth $241,017,093 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.