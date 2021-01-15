Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,599 shares of company stock worth $19,782,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,968. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

