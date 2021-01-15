Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Progenity traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.40. 837,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 788,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PROG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Progenity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, CEO Harry Stylli bought 152,905 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progenity by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.05.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

