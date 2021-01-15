Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $513-521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.20 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.22-3.28 EPS.

PRGS traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.81. 606,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,090. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

