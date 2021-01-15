Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

