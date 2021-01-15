Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Prologis were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $95.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

