PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 27,709 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 27,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $1,302,600.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,153.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PROS stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 105.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 79,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 12.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRO. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

