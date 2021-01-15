ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,150 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up 4.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 6,887,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,561,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

