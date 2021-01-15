PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 67,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,043. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Featured Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.