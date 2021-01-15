PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 67,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,043. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.