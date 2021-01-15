PTC Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.56) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.67). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.29) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,907,385.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 805,903 shares of company stock valued at $49,162,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.