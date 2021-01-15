Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading 10.8% Higher

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s share price traded up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.04. 2,122,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 761,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

