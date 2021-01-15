Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered by Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

