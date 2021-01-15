Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 566,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

