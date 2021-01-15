Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GILD opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

