Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

REXR stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,018 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

