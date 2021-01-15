Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Increased by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

TEL stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

