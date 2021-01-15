Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.