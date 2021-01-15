Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issued By Piper Sandler

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $32.31 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 390,358 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

