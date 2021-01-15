Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Lowered by Northcoast Research (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBA. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.50.

TSE RBA opened at C$78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.