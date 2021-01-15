Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Zynex, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynex in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZYXI. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $574.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

