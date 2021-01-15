Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

