Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Up 6.6%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.52. 264,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 185,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $679.30 million for the quarter.

In other Quad/Graphics news, Director John S. Shiely purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 93.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

