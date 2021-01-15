Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.34 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $249.05 million and $6.34 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $20.63 or 0.00052319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004521 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002792 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007190 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

