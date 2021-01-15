Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $3.00. Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 66,243 shares traded.

QST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial downgraded Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.01 million and a PE ratio of 712.50.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0005 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.

About Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

