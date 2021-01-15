Quinsam Capital (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Shares Up 12.2%

Quinsam Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) shares shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 100,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 70,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QCAAF)

There is no company description available for Quinsam Capital Corp.

