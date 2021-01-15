Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radius' lead drug, Tymlos, indicated for treating postmenopausal women with high-risk osteoporosis for fracture, performed well despite the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also working to expand the drug’s label, which will boost its prospects. The company’s license agreement for elacestrant with Menarini Group is a positive as it provides it with an influx of cash. It also signed an agreement with Endo’s operating company for commercialization in Canada. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. While the market for postmenopausal osteoporosis has a significant commercial edge, competition is stiff from other drugs like Prolia and Forteo. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Tymlos for progress and a slowdown will affect sales. Lack of any late-stage candidate in the pipeline is concerning.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of RDUS opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after acquiring an additional 120,974 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

