Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of RANJY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.19. 1,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003. Randstad has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

