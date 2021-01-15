Ratecoin Achieves Market Cap of $144,632.04 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $144,632.04 and $83.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

