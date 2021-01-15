Raymond James Increases Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$37.50

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFP. CIBC upped their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

TSE:IFP opened at C$22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. Interfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$24.49.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.