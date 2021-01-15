Raymond James Raises Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$16.00

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CERV stock opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. Cervus Equipment Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.73 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.98 million and a P/E ratio of 16.84.

About Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO)

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

