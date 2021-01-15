Raymond James Raises Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$16.00

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CERV stock opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. Cervus Equipment Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.73 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.98 million and a P/E ratio of 16.84.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

