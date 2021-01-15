Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

