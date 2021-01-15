Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Apple by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,650,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,961,000 after buying an additional 214,332 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.99.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

