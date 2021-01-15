Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

