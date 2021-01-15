Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP opened at $89.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.