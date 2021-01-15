Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 47.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,779,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,618,000 after buying an additional 72,944 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON opened at $206.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average is $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

