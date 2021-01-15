Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.13 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after buying an additional 125,245 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.28 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.