Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 66 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSU. Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

