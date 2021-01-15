Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

