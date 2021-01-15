RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings stock opened at $187.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.91 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.