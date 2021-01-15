Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (LUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE: LUN):

1/14/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$12.70.

1/13/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

1/11/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/8/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$13.00.

1/6/2021 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

12/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

12/10/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$10.80 to C$12.80.

12/10/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

12/2/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.75.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

11/30/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/28/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.72. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$12.47.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Insiders have purchased a total of 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

