Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 3,131 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $2,784,006.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,501,127 shares of company stock valued at $160,682,575 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

